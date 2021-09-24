Farke on injuries, motivation & psychology
Rob Butler, BBC Radio Norfolk
Norwich City head to Everton on Saturday looking for their first Premier League points of the season. Here's what head coach Daniel Farke had to say in his pre-match news conference:
Defender Christoph Zimmerman is still out injured with an ankle problem, winger Przemyslaw Placheta is still recovering from Covid-19 and Todd Cantwell continues his absence due to personal reasons;
In more positive news - midfielder Mathias Normann and striker Josh Sargent are back for City. They both missed the midweek EFL Cup defeat at home to Liverpool;
The team are three points behind their target according to Farke, he admits they didn't expect to get anything from the opening four games of the season against Liverpool, Manchester City, Leicester and Arsenal;
Do Norwich players use sport psychologists when the chips are down? Farke says they are welcome to get a second opinion but he is the leader and they should look to him first;
In midweek the head coach criticised Christos Tzolis for taking a penalty which went against team orders. Farke says "everything is OK" now. "We won't fine him. He will have to take the team for a nice Greek meal when the time is right".
