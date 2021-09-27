Made in Hale End: Saka and Smith Rowe's derby dream

George Cummins, BBC Sport

Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe - the two Arsenal academy graduates - have assisted each other five times already and both are yet to turn 22.

It’s a feat only bettered by Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney, who managed eight assists when they were both at Old Trafford.

“It’s made in Hale End. I’m so happy for him [Smith Rowe]," Saka told 5 Live Sport after the 3-1 victory over Spurs.

"We spoke on Saturday about what it would feel like to score in a north London derby because we both grew up supporting Arsenal, then watching these games as an academy player and wanting to be involved. It’s a special feeling."

Gareth Southgate will announce his England squad for October's qualifier with Andorra this week. Saka will almost certainly be in it. Smith Rowe is knocking on the door now too.