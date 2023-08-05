Livingston manager David Martindale: "All across the park, the boys were magnificent.

"It was a physical game of football played at a decent intensity.

"I'm really proud of the players. I have a lot of respect for Aberdeen and for Barry, since he took over they've been brilliant so we had to compete and match -up and I think we done that incredibly well.

"To come out of the game with a clean sheet, that's the most pleasing aspect for me.

"We had a couple of opportunities, but neither goalkeeper really had a proper save to make.

"It was a typical game of Scottish football."