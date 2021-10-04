BBC Sport

Wolves 2-1 Newcastle: The pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
Published

  • With both teams scoring in all 13 meetings between the sides, Wolves v Newcastle remains the most played Premier League fixture never to see a clean sheet.

  • Wolves have won three of their past four Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 16 in the competition (won three, drawn three, lost 10).

  • Newcastle have been winless after their first seven games in four of their past seven Premier League campaigns (also 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2018-19). The Magpies had only failed to win any of their opening seven games in two of their first 83 top-flight seasons.