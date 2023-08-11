Carter-Vickers 'ready to go' after successful return

Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers feels that playing competitive football is the best way to fully recover following knee surgery.

The American played through pain for most of last season, and went under the knife after Celtic’s Scottish Cup semi-final win over Rangers.

Carter-Vickers played the full 90 minutes against Ross County in Celtic's league opener, despite having only played one half of football in pre-season.

“That’s how I want to do it,” he said. “The best way to get fitness is to play games, so it’s perfect for me.

“I feel good, even though I didn’t train with the team until about 10 days ago, I was running on my own for a while. So physically I feel good and I’m ready to play."

“It was quite a while [that I played through pain]. Long before Christmas I initially did it. The pain wasn’t bad consistently, there were lows and highs, but it was definitely something I needed to get sorted and now that it is I am in a good spot.

“My understanding of the injury was, the likelihood was it was never going to get worse in terms of the actual damage in the knee.

“So it wasn’t too much of a risk. It was just mainly pain management. Some weeks I maybe wouldn’t train at the start of the week, I would just come in towards the end of the week to be ready for the game.

“It was about managing the pain and trying to play 90 minutes at the weekend really.

“I wanted to go as far as I could with it. I wanted to be there to help the team if I could and I still felt I could contribute in a positive way.

“I knew I needed it done but my view was that I would be guided by the management and the physios as to when it should happen.

“They thought that when I did get it done would be the best time, when we had most things wrapped up from last season and also to be ready for the beginning of this season.”