Tottenham are interested in signing Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer, with the 28-year-old Germany international's contract with the Blues due to expire next summer. (Express), external

England midfielder Harry Winks wants to leave Spurs on loan during the January transfer window and the 25-year-old is open to moving abroad. (Times - subscription required), external

Fiorentina have said 21-year-old Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, who is linked with both Spurs and Arsenal, has not accepted a new contract with the Serie A club. (Evening Standard), external

Meanwhile, Juventus are prepared to let 23-year-old USA midfielder Weston McKennie, who is wanted by Tottenham and West Ham, leave the club. (Teamtalk), external

