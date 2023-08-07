T﻿ransfer news: Forest consider Schmeichel signing

Nottingham Forest are in talks to sign Denmark's former Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel from Nice. (Eurosport Denmark)

Forest will turn their attentions to Corinthians' £11m-rated Brazilian central defender Murillo after their failed attempts to sign his compatriot Roger Ibanez from Roma. (Nottingham Post)

Arsenal's American back-up Matt Turner is set to join Nottingham Forest. (Fabrizio Romano)

