Manuel Akanji is relishing the extra competition provided by Josko Gvardiol as he hopes to remain a key player for Pep Guardiola.

Last summer's addition from Borussia Dortmund made 48 appearances for Manchester City last season in a variety of positions across the backline, with his versatility a vital quality for the Treble winners.

He believes the £77m arrival of Gvardiol will push him to even greater heights.

"He is a really good defender, especially for his age," said Akanji. "He has a lot of time in front of him. With so many good players here and the management staff we have, he can learn a lot. We are all really happy as he can be a big help for us.

"It helps me that I have to prove every day what I can do and to get me to the best level I can. It pushes me.

"Everybody wants to play but there are only 11 spots. That's our goal and it makes us better."

Asked about his favourite position before the Super Cup final against Sevilla, Akanji was unable to give a definitive answer.

"It is so hard to say because it depends how the opponent plays," he said. "Sometimes you get more touches in the middle, but as a full-back I can be more offensive and I like that too."