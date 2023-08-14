Kepa Arrizabalaga has joined Real Madrid on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea.

The goalkeeper has made the move to the La Liga side to cover the absence of number one choice keeper Thibaut Courtois, who suffered an ACL injury in pre-season.

The Spain international joined the Blues in 2018 for £71.6million - a record fee for a goalkeeper.

He was the number-one choice in goal last season under Graham Potter and Frank Lampard and has made 163 appearances for the club.

The 28-year-old has struggled to consistently cement his place as first choice for Chelsea during his time and was facing competition this season from new signing Robert Sanchez, who was brought in from Brighton for £25m.

Sanchez started for the Blues against Liverpool in their 1-1 draw on Sunday after Mauricio Pochettino confirmed Arrizabalaga was in the process of completing the move.