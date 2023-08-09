Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Last season: N/A

Predicted 2023-24 position: 20th

What a story this is - even before a ball is kicked. Irrespective of how Luton Town fare in the Premier League, they have come through the nightmare to now start living the dream of being the first club to go from the top tier to going out of the league then make the return journey to the elite.

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards proved a huge embarrassment to their great rivals Watford last season. He was sacked by The Hornets after only 11 games, moving to Kenilworth Road to mastermind a promotion campaign.

Striker Carlton Morris, who has signed a new contract, will be a big figure this season after scoring 20 goals last season while Edwards also has high hopes for new signing Tahith Chong, the former Manchester United player coming in from Birmingham City for £4m.

Difficult to see Luton Town surviving - but would take great pleasure in being proved wrong.

Find out Phil’s full Premier League predictions here