Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester City are on the brink of confirming midfielder Phil Foden has signed a six-year contract extension.

After initial doubts over Pep Guardiola’s handing of the 21-year-old, Foden has become one of the best young players in Europe.

He started last season’s Champions League final and played three times for England on their run to the final of Euro 2020, only for a foot injury to keep him out of the Wembley defeat by Italy.

A lifelong City fan, Foden has never made any secret of his desire to remain with the Blues.

His current contract is not due to expire until 2024.

However, in securing Foden for even longer, City are also recognising the vast progress he has made in that time.