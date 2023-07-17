Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

The signing of Fabinho in summer 2018 completed the jigsaw in the centre of Liverpool’s team. Jurgen Klopp acquired a world-class 'vacuum cleaner' to play defensive midfield – it is little wonder he was dubbed "Dyson" by some.

The Brazil star’s football intelligence has ensured he is almost always in the right place to protect his defence and recycle the ball quickly to the dynamos making things happen up front.

His ability to press relentlessly has matched Klopp’s high-octane approach, and he is partial to the odd screamer too - with a composed penalty or close-range header thrown in for good measure.

The season of his arrival Liverpool won the Champions League. The year after the Premier League.

Over the course of his career, his numbers match up to Declan Rice, who has just completed a £105m transfer to Arsenal. Sure, Rice is younger and probably has a more progressive style of play, but few midfielders match his 90% pass completion rate. Fabinho can.

Indeed, playing for Liverpool, it has not been Fabinho’s role to travel up the field with the ball and create chances. Others can do that. Instead, he is hyper-efficient at winning it back – and in opposition territory too.

Even when an opponent thought they had managed to get round him, out came one of Fabinho's legs to nick the ball away and get the Reds moving again.

If he was to leave, replacing him could potentially cost Rice-like levels of money, and there are not many midfielders who can replicate what he does.

However, given his fluctuating form, and turning 30 in October, maybe £40m is a pretty good deal.

Regardless, Liverpool’s forward five could be the envy of Europe this season, but it will be no good if their midfield is porous.

If Fabinho leaves, Klopp will have a serious hole to plug.