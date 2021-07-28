Raphael Varane is joining Manchester United as "the finished article", according to former Premier League forward Don Hutchison.

United have reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign the French defender.

"Varane is an absolute bargain when you think you’re getting someone at 29 in his prime, a multiple league-winner and a multiple Champions League-winner," Hutchison told the Football Daily podcast.

"He’s one of the quickest centre-backs out there in European football and you can imagine his relationship alongside Harry Maguire, who’s very good on the ball but not so quick, being really, really good."

Hutchison was joined on Wednesday's pod by former Everton midfielder Leon Osman and ex-Birmingham City and Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison.

For Osman, Varane is a "step up" from Victor Lindelof who partnered Maguire at centre-back for the majority of last season.

“He’s a Rolls-Royce and that’s what United fans have wanted,” added Morrison.

After the Jadon Sancho transfer saga last summer, Osman is impressed with the way United have done their business this year and thinks they could be "real title contenders".

“They’ve just gone out and got them [Varane and Sancho], no messing around, no agonising over the last minute of the transfer window trying to get it over the line."

