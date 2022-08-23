Chelsea form 'baffling' - Sutton

Ex-Chelsea striker Chris Sutton says the inconsistency of Thomas Tuchel's side is "baffling" after three rollercoaster games and four points to start the season.

The Blues were comprehensively beaten at Leeds United on Sunday and he cannot understand why they have not locked down either their best team or style of play.

"They were average against Everton but they won so we said they showed good character," he explained to BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"They pummelled Tottenham only to draw 2-2 - and then where did that performance [against Leeds] come from?

"The most galling thing was that Leeds outworked and outfought them and that's unacceptable. I thought Chelsea were woeful."

Chelsea have spent more than £150m this summer but Sutton believes Tuchel is still working out his first-choice side.

"You can't be only finding out about your players when the season starts," he said.

"Come on. Chelsea want to challenge City? Giving trials is not what they've done over the last 20 years."

