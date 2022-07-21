'A done deal baby' - Lingard

Have your say

Jesse Lingard says his move to Nottingham Forest is a "done deal".

The former Manchester United midfielder will become Forest's 11th signing since winning promotion back to the Premier League.

What do you think Forest fans? Is this the club's signing of the summer and the man who will make the biggest impact?

We want you to tell us here

Skip twitter post
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.