'A done deal baby' - Lingard
- Published
Jesse Lingard says his move to Nottingham Forest is a "done deal".
The former Manchester United midfielder will become Forest's 11th signing since winning promotion back to the Premier League.
What do you think Forest fans? Is this the club's signing of the summer and the man who will make the biggest impact?
Skip twitter post
Ready for my new chapter ✨🤲🏾 let’s gooo babyyyyyy @NFFC 🔴🌳 #nottinghamforest pic.twitter.com/O4Q4mkThpN— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) July 21, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post