Goodwin: 'It should have been six or seven'

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin spoke to BBC Radio Scotland after his biggest league win as Aberdeen manager - a 4-1 victory over St Mirren at Pittodrie.

"I've not been standing here as manager too often after a 4-1 victory in the league! It was important to get off to a good start at home. Last Sunday was difficult, but it was a great reaction from the players.

"Some fantastic goals, some decent build up play, some good possession. We probably should have had another two or three goals in the second half. Miovski is disappointed in there, to not have scored a hat-trick. We should have done it a bit quicker. All in all, I'm delighted.

"Even at eleven-v-eleven we were dominating the ball, as you would expect. I've played against ten men myself in the past, and it's not always quite as straightforward as my players made it look. It can be difficult to break down a solid back line and a compact midfield.

"Yes it's 4-1 but it should have been six or seven realistically."