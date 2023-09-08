BBC Three Counties Radio commentator Simon Oxley on Luton's first three games in the Premier League: "There have been some positive and encouraging signs but ultimately they have no points.

"Because of the internationals [and the postponed game], it has been difficult to get any momentum. I don't know if this current break is a good thing or not. You could argue it allows more time on the training pitch to get new players bedded in but the best way is to play games.

"For example, the League Cup match against Exeter in a few weeks. Although it's awkward to travel to Devon on a Tuesday night and then another long trip to Everton on the Saturday. But it will give players opportunity to get some match fitness.

"We are already looking at the next few games in the mini-league at the bottom of the table - Fulham, Wolves and Everton. It's all good being a work in progress but we have got to start getting points on the board."

