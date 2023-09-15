Guardiola confirmed he will be back in charge on Saturday after his back surgery and said: "I am getting better. The doctor made a good job and every week will be better."

Jack Grealish, John Stones and Mateo Kovacic are all unavailable for the trip to London Stadium.

Guardiola added: "The injury for Jack is not muscular, but he has an incredible knock on his knee. Still the damage is there. "John is still a little better, but has a disturbance in his muscles. [For Kovacic] It is something muscular, and not a big issue but he’ll be out for tomorrow."

He said Kyle Walker signing a new contract was "really important".

He added: "Not just the club, the players demanded he could not leave. At the end he decided to stay."

He reiterated his belief that Phil Foden can play in a number of attacking positions: "I know that Phil can play in all positions up front - in the middle, outside right, left, in the pockets."

Guardiola confirmed players will vote over coming days on who the club's first choice captain will be.

Guardiola believes "the season starts right now" and gets more serious following the first international break.