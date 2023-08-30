Burnley supporters can expect Vincent Kompany to ring the changes for Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie at Nottingham Forest.

The Clarets have signed 12 new faces over the summer and Kompany says this is an opportunity for him to get his squad up to speed.

"It's the type of game we need at this moment in time," Kompany said. "The reality is Nottingham Forest have an extra day of recovery on us [after Saturday's loss to Manchester United] and then we play Tottenham on Saturday and they have got an extra day's recovery on us [after playing on Tuesday at Fulham].

"We have got to manage this week in a clever way. We have built a squad for these moments and, as much as I am excited about the competition, I am excited about seeing players, some of whom have come on and some who will now start."

Despite his plan to rotate, Kompany insists he does value progression in the domestic cups.

"I think the mindset is to try to win every game, always," he said. "It's a game we have to play on Wednesday, so let's go and try to win it.

"Last year we had a good run in both competitions and you could see when you get to the later stage it's something that the fans really look forward to.

"People live for hope in the end so if we can progress in the competition that's something we will embrace as well."