Banfield on Matondo injury, 'moving in right direction', and scrutiny
- Published
Rangers assistant manager Neil Banfield has been talking to the media before his side's Viaplay Cup quarter-final tie against Livingston on Wednesday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Insists that better performances will come after Rangers were booed off in the narrow 1-0 win over Motherwell on Sunday. "Work in progress, definitely moving in the right direction," he said.
Says that scrutiny is to be expected at Rangers, but that the coaching staff have to continue to "push and prepare the team".
Winger Rabbio Matondo will miss six weeks after coming off injured against Motherwell.
Called on the fans to "keep supporting us".
Added that Celtic being out of the competition doesn't necessarily add pressure on Rangers to win the trophy.