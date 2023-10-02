Scots 'motivated to deliver something special'

John Dalziel says Scotland are motivated "to deliver something special" when they face Ireland in the knowledge that they are now playing "knockout rugby in a World Cup".

Scotland will almost certainly have to win by eight points in their final group game at the Stade de France on Saturday to reach the quarter-finals.

"All we wanted to do is arrive at the last game with a chance to progress," said forwards coach Dalziel said. "We've arrived there and we have to fully embrace it and give our best performance of this tournament.

"There's a lot of pressure, but there seems to be a real spring in the step. It is a real opportunity for us."

Dalziel says the Scotland players and staff "know the quality we have" but also realise they have to win on Saturday to "earn the respect" they believe they deserve in the rugby world.

To do that, he knows that head coach Gregor Townsend and his staff must pick the right team.

"Every team, including Romania at the weekend and Tonga, throw up challenges and you've got to pick the team depending on the strengths required - this is no different," Dalziel added.

"We had a couple of hours last night talking about the selection for this week and we didn't even get past one position really, so...to be continued.

"We've got to get this right. We've got to get the selection right. We've got to get the performance and combinations right as well."