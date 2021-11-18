Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland, whose release clause enables him to leave for £64m next summer, with Real Madrid accepting the 21-year-old Norway forward will move to the Premier League. Manchester United are also interested. (Sun), external

But it's also claimed Real plan to compete with Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris St-Germain by adding Haaland and PSG's France striker Kylian Mbappe, 22, to an attack that already features Brazil's Vinicius Junior, 21. (AS - in Spanish), external

The Blues are interested in Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana and are a little ahead of United in attempting to sign the 20-year-old French centre-back. (Foot Mercato - in French), external

Barcelona are lining up a move for Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech but face competition from Borussia Dortmund for the 28-year-old Morocco international. (Sport, via Metro), external

Meanwhile, Germany defender Antonio Rudiger has been angered by Chelsea's latest contract offer, which is short of his wage demands by £60,000 a week. (Bild, via Sun), external

