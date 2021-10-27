Preston North End v Liverpool: Confirmed team news

Preston North End manager Frankie McAvoy has named nine changes to his side following Saturday's 2-0 Championship defeat by local rivals Blackpool.

Having been given permission to face his parent club, Liverpool loanee Sepp van den Berg retains his place - as does fellow defender Andrew Hughes.

Preston XI: Rudd, Van Den Berg, Cunningham, Lindsay, McCann, Rafferty, Hughes, Ledson, Maguire, Barkhuizen, Potts.

Subs: Iversen, Bauer, Huntington, Storey, Earl, Whiteman, Johnson, Sinclair, Riis.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named an entirely different side to the one which started Sunday's memorable 5-0 league victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Among those starting tonight are teenagers Tyler Morton, making his full debut after appearing as a substitute in the Carabao Cup third round victory over Norwich City, and Harvey Blair, making his first senior appearance for the Reds.

Meanwhile, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi start in attack following their third round goals.

Liverpool XI: Adrian, Williams, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas, Morton, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Blair, Minamino, Origi.

Subs: Hughes, Pitaluga, Konate, Firmino, Jota, Dixon-Bonner, Phillips, Beck, Bradley.