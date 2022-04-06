Manchester United's search for a new manager is at an advanced stage, with the final decision between Ajax coach Erik ten Hag and PSG's Mauricio Pochettino imminent. (The National), external

However, according to Fabrizio Romano (via Express),, external Dutchman Ten Hag is in active communication with United and has received information from the club, including about the transfer budget and potential signings.

Former England boss and United assistant Steve McClaren is under consideration to become Ten Hag's number two, should he be appointed at Old Trafford. (Guardian), external

The potential appointment of Ten Hag as manager could see 20-year-old Dutch defender Jurrien Timber and 22-year-old Brazilian winger Antony follow from Ajax this summer. (Mike Verweij, via Express), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column