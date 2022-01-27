Who are the best Premier League players from the rest of the world?

The Premier League is the most exciting and competitive league in the world. It attracts the greatest players from every corner of the globe with its financial muscle and high standard.

The Match of the Day Top 10 podcast will return in the spring but until then Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards need your help in picking the top three best Premier League players from 'the rest of the world'.

And, in today's top 10, there's a former Aston Villa forward and goalkeeper on the list.

Dwight Yorke: Hailed from Trinidad and Tobago, Yorke first made a name for himself at Aston Villa after being discovered by Graham Taylor during a tour of the West Indies.

Yorke was prolific at Villa and after a couple of seasons in which he scored 20+ goals, before moving to Manchester United in 1998.

Brad Friedel: The first and only goalkeeper on this list, the American spent almost two decades in the Premier League, playing for Liverpool, Blackburn, Aston Villa and Tottenham.

Have your say on the three best Premier League players from the rest of the world