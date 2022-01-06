Tottenham fan Theo Delaney told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily that he hopes Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final loss to Chelsea will highlight to Daniel Levy that money needs to be spent in the January transfer window.

When asked if it was Spurs' worst display under Antonio Conte, Theo said: "Performance-wise it was disappointing.

"It was pretty flat in many ways but Chelsea’s resource are so much larger than Tottenham’s and have been for the last two decades and that shows on a night like this.

"Spurs had a lot of players out and what was clear was that the squad is thin in terms of numbers and thin in terms of quality.

"Let’s hope that there is a silver lining and that it will demonstrate to Levy that money needs to be spent and spent quickly if we are going to get anywhere with Conte before he gets disgruntled."

