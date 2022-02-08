Burnley 1-1 Manchester United - Ralf Rangnick reaction

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick: "We scored three goals! That is different to Friday. The second one that was disallowed, the linesman flagged foul but 10 seconds after that incident. This was a very soft decision I must say.

"Again we played an excellent first half. We controlled and dominated the game. We scored the three goals but two were disallowed.

"In the second half we were not aggressive enough. It was clear they would come out and be aggressive. The way we allowed them to score, we didn't defend the whole situation.

"A frustrating night for us because we should have won that game comfortably.

"We scored three goals in the first half so I couldn't blame the team for not having a killer instinct in the first half.

"In the end it was also a little question of luck. One point for a performance like this is just not enough."