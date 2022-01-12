Richarlison and Mina return to training
- Published
Everton have been boosted by Richarlison and Yerry Mina's return to training.
That leaves Tom Davies, who had an operation on a hamstring problem on Tuesday, as the only first-team player sidelined with injury.
After Dominic Calvert-Lewin made his first appearance in four months in the Toffees' last Premier League match, Richarlison and Mina's return puts an end to what has been a terrible run of injuries for Rafael Benitez.
The Spaniard previously said that with the return of his injured players, the second half of the season will be like a new competition for his side.