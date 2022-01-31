Your deadline day hopes for Brighton

It's the final day of the transfer window and we've been asking for your thoughts on Brighton so far and if you're hoping for any last-minute moves from Graham Potter.

Here are some of your comments:

Steve: We need to sign a good striker who is consistent and established. The club NEED another Glen Murray, but established quality strikers are rare and expensive. If £30m of Ben White's fee had funded a new quality striker, we would have made progress, instead of languishing with inconsistent Maupay and injury-prone Welbeck, who fail to deliver.

Jason: We don't need to sell any players at this point and why sell anyone whilst we are doing so well. Bissouma if he does go in the summer it will be £50m+ and he is worthy of Liverpool or Manchester City and possibly a couple more top four teams. Villa and Newcastle isn't an upgrade it would be almost mercenary to join Newcastle as they are after everyone!

Chris: It's not as simple as just 'buy a top class striker'. There are no guarantees that spending £30-40m+ will get you goals. Brighton are trying to get goals from various places in their roster rather than piling cash and pressure on to one marquee signing.

