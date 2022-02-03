Who are the best Premier League wingers?

There's nothing more exciting than seeing a winger in full flow, skipping away from opponents to deliver that telling cross or shot.

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards will return in the spring with their latest series of BBC Match of the Day: Top 10, ranking their top 10s from an assortment of topics across the Premier League era.

You can rank your favourite Premier League wingers from the list and the trio will see your choices before they record the pod.

A few past and present Liverpool players made the cut:

Mohamed Salah: As things stand Liverpool's leading marksman looks well on course to win his third Premier League Golden Boot this term.

The 'Egyptian Messi' has flourished since joining the Reds in 2017 and his close control and clinical left foot have left many a defence bamboozled.

A Premier League and Champions League winner under Jurgen Klopp, Salah can be almost unstoppable on his day.

Sadio Mane: In the Premier League's formative days the Senegal international may have found himself stuck out on a wing in a conventional 4-4-2.

But his electric pace, intelligent running and ability to press has instead been utilised to form one of Europe's most potent attacks, alongside Salah and the likes of Roberto Firmino at Liverpool.

Now 29, Mane's contribution of 103 top-flight goals and 37 assists has more than repaid the £34m fee that Liverpool paid to prise him away from Southampton in 2016.

John Barnes: Barnes' days as a winger were coming to an end when the Premier League came into existence in 1992-93.

A quick, skilful, goalscoring left winger, Barnes was still capable of flashes of brilliance that he displayed with regularity during his pomp in the 1980s, first with Watford and then as part of a dominant Liverpool side.

