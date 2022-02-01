Have Hammers wasted an opportunity?

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

West Ham United have had a superb first half of the season and are within striking distance of the Champions League spots.

And yet the window has passed without any squad strengthening.

Manager David Moyes would have been hopeful for re-enforcements but the right deals clearly could not be struck so he must go with what he has for the rest of the season.

It means it's 'as you were' for West Ham and Moyes. It must be hoped the inability to bring in new faces does not come back to haunt them. If it does, you can be sure Hammers fans will make their feelings clear to the club's hierarchy.

