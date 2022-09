We asked Rangers fan for their thoughts after their 2-1 home win against Dundee United...

Andy: "I am truly concerned about Gio. If he can't get a working backline he could be gone by Christmas. I fear [Ben] Davies wasn't his choice and Souttar and Helander will be perennial absentees. Ross Wilson's success must also be in question. Kent looks like he has gone backward, possibly because he wants out. Tough times ahead."