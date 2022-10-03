B﻿lackpool boss Michael Appleton believes Jesse Marsch will extract every positive possible from a spirited performance against Aston Villa by his 10-man Leeds side.

L﻿uis Sinisterra's avoidable dismissal just after half-time left Leeds facing an uphill task at Elland Road, but they dug deep to secure a goalless draw.

"﻿It's very difficult to manage that kind of situation," Appleton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "You've just got to hope your players finish the job off and show their spirit.

"﻿We played Leeds in pre-season and I know how Jesse is, the way he handles himself. His persona is very positive and he is an upbeat guy. He will be bringing that out in the dressing room."

S﻿inisterra was handed a second booking for preventing Villa taking a quick free-kick but Appleton thinks the nature of the sending off - and the display that followed - could prove to be vital in the season.

"﻿These can be big moments," he said. "If Leeds had gone on to lose by two or three goals because they were down to 10 men, it would have brought pressure they don't need.

"﻿But the fans stuck with them and it actually gave the players a lift as personally they were a bit flat."

