Bournemouth owner Maxim Demin said "it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably" after Scott Parker was sacked.

In a club statement, external, Demin added: "I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us.

"Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history.

"However, in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably.

"We must also show belief in and respect for one another. That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now.

"Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately."

The club confirmed Gary O’Neil will take interim charge of the team and will be assisted by Shaun Cooper and Tommy Elphick.