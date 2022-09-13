Guardiola on injuries, Dortmund and inside knowledge

M﻿ike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

P﻿ep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Champions League meeting with Borussia Dortmund.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • John Stones is back in training, but Kyle Walker is yet to return. Aymeric Laporte has completed a full training session but is unlikely to feature on Wednesday.

  • L﻿ike some of his players know Dortmund, Guardiola said the German side will also know City's players: "They can find a benefit. We will see tomorrow."

  • However, he is aware some of his players - such as Erling Haaland, Ilkay Gundogan, Manuel Akanji and Sergio Gomes - know Dortmund closely: "They know what they are looking for - they were two years with them. I can watch one million videos, but they know better than me."

  • H﻿e also refused to blame the Premier League for a potential fixture pile-up after games were postponed at the weekend following the death of Queen Elizabeth II: "We have seen, everyone in this country, the images. Everyone paid their respects, as she deserved."