Guardiola on injuries, Dortmund and inside knowledge
- Published
Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester
Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Champions League meeting with Borussia Dortmund.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
John Stones is back in training, but Kyle Walker is yet to return. Aymeric Laporte has completed a full training session but is unlikely to feature on Wednesday.
Like some of his players know Dortmund, Guardiola said the German side will also know City's players: "They can find a benefit. We will see tomorrow."
However, he is aware some of his players - such as Erling Haaland, Ilkay Gundogan, Manuel Akanji and Sergio Gomes - know Dortmund closely: "They know what they are looking for - they were two years with them. I can watch one million videos, but they know better than me."
He also refused to blame the Premier League for a potential fixture pile-up after games were postponed at the weekend following the death of Queen Elizabeth II: "We have seen, everyone in this country, the images. Everyone paid their respects, as she deserved."