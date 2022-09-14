'Sloppy' Tottenham should use loss as 'learning tool'
Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman feels Tottenham were "a little bit sloppy" as they fell to two goals in injury time against Sporting.
Antonio Conte's side lost their first game since the start of April and sit second in their Champions League group after opening their campaign with victory against Marseille.
"They will be massively disappointed," Osman told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.
"When in the latter stages and you've not been quite at it, you make sure you do not concede and that you come out with a draw.
"I'm sure Conte will be using this as a message and learning tool moving forward."
Osman was also surprised the Spurs boss did not seek to make more changes with Dejan Kulusevski's introduction on 72 minutes their only substitute.
"They have got an impressive squad now," he said. "They can make changes to freshen things up but only Sporting did that. They forced the issue and a few mistakes."