F﻿ormer Everton midfielder Leon Osman feels Tottenham were "a little bit sloppy" as they fell to two goals in injury time against Sporting.

A﻿ntonio Conte's side lost their first game since the start of April and sit second in their Champions League group after opening their campaign with victory against Marseille.

"﻿They will be massively disappointed," Osman told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"﻿When in the latter stages and you've not been quite at it, you make sure you do not concede and that you come out with a draw.

"﻿I'm sure Conte will be using this as a message and learning tool moving forward."

O﻿sman was also surprised the Spurs boss did not seek to make more changes with Dejan Kulusevski's introduction on 72 minutes their only substitute.

"﻿They have got an impressive squad now," he said. "They can make changes to freshen things up but only Sporting did that. They forced the issue and a few mistakes."

