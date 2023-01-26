Steve Cooper says it will be incredibly difficult for Nottingham Forest to reach the Carabao Cup final after Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Manchester United in the first leg at the City Ground.

Cooper believes it was a missed opportunity from his side, who conceded goals from Marcus Rashford and Wout Weghorst in the first half before Bruno Fernandes added a third in the 89th minute.

He said: "It's a really disappointing scoreline. With the two-legged affair the last thing you want to do is go to Old Trafford for the second leg with the result we got tonight.

"That is the most disappointing thing. The manner of the goals, from the timing of them to how they have come about.

"Rashford is one of the most in-form players in the country so to allow him to do what he did was disappointing.

"To go to Old Trafford with 2-0, you never know, it would be tough but you never know, so to concede late on and not accept what we had tonight is disappointing.

"I think it is going to be incredibly tough next week. We have to be very professional and set some objectives to give ourselves an opportunity and also to make sure we go into the game and come out of it in a better place than we went into it.

"The road to success is about dealing with disappointments.

"Disappointments are not something you encourage or want but they can be good for you and we have to approach it in that way.

"We don't want to be soft or fluffy about it but don't want to be narrow-minded either and think we can't learn from it.

"We are building something here. We are not at the end. I am still pleased the supporters got the chance to walk into the ground and think their team is in a semi-final."