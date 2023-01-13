Everton boss Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before the Toffees' game at home to Premier League relegation rivals Southampton on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his media conference:

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has had "a good week and is in a good place" but Everton must continue being "careful" in managing his return from injury.

Andros Townsend is still "a few weeks away" from being fit but Alex Iwobi's injury is not as serious as first feared and he could even be ready to face the Saints.

Lampard admitted Everton needed strengthening "particularly in attacking areas, which is the main part of our game and, when you look at the season, where we’ve been short" - but added it was "probably the hardest part of the pitch to recruit".

Lampard said he and the players would not be distracted by possible protests from fans against the board at Saturday's match "because this is a big game for us in terms of our league position, points, what it would mean if we can win the game".

The manager said the fans have an "absolute right" to protest but hopes they will back the players during the game as they did during last season's successful relegation fight and said there will be "no excuses" from him and his squad.

Lampard noted that the congested nature of the Premier League's bottom half meant that "if we can string together good results the picture will change".

Follow all of Friday's Premier League manager news conferences here