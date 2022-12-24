Tomoki a January target for Celtic?

Celtic have placed Japanese midfielder Tomoki Iwata on a list of potential January signings. The 25-year-old defensive midfielder was voted most valuable player with J-League champions Yokohama F Marinos. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Matt O'Riley has admitted he needs to contribute more at Celtic in order to realise his dream of playing for Denmark following his World Cup disappointment. (Scotsman), external

