Merseyside Police are working with Everton over "alleged threats to directors" before Saturday's defeat to Southampton.

Everton's key board members were urged not to attend the visit of Southampton over safety concerns.

Fans staged protests, while afterwards social media videos showed players being approached by angry supporters in the street.

There have also been reports chairman Bill Kenwright has received death threats and that chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale was recently attacked in the directors' box at Goodison Park.

In a statement Merseyside Police said: "We can confirm that Merseyside Police is liaising with Everton Football Club following alleged threats towards directors ahead of the Premier League fixture against Southampton on Saturday, 14 January.

"No threats or incidents were reported to police prior to the game, but we are in communication with the club to establish if any offences have taken place, and to ensure that any future reports are received through existing channels.

"Any threats reported to Merseyside Police would be assessed and investigated as a matter of course, and any appropriate safety measures implemented. We are also aware of videos in circulation of fans approaching players’ cars as they made their way from Goodison after match.

"At this stage no offences have been reported."