County sign Stones on loan

Ross County have signed striker Josh Stones on loan from English Championship side Wigan Athletic until the end of the season.

Stones made his Wigan debut earlier this season, and is County's second arrival of the January window, after Nohan Kenneh was loaned from Hibs.

County manager Malky Mackay said: Manager Malky Mackay said, “Josh is a very promising talent that will add to our options at the top end of the pitch. He offers a different dynamic to what we already have, and he can play a big part in what we do between now and the end of the season.”

“He has an appetite to really push himself and we want to help him along the way by making sure he can go compete in the Scottish Premiership on a consistent basis over the coming months.

"When we were tracking Josh, it became very clear from the people we have spoken to that he has talent and also has the character to stand up to the challenge ahead.”