Rangers v St Mirren: Team news

Rangers have five new additions to the injury list. Defender Connor Goldson remains out with a hip flexor problem while Ryan Kent, Ryan Jack, Scott Wright, Antonio Colak and Ridvan Yilmaz are also unavailable.

Leon King (knock), Kemar Roofe (hip), Tom Lawrence (heel), Steven Davis (knee) and Filip Helander (foot) have been out long term.

St Mirren have no fresh injuries for the trip to Ibrox. Long-term absentees Richard Tait (groin) and Jonah Ayunga (knee) remain on the sidelines.