Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester: What Hodgson said

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson, speaking to Match of the Day: "That was a fantastic way to win a game and I'm not just talking about the fact it was a last-minute goal. The way the team played throughout the 94 minutes was worthy of a lot of credit. The scoreline certainly doesn't flatter us."

On the impact of the Leicester goal: "It came as a really cold shower to us because at that time we were thinking we could really build on the first half and come out and do the same. We were quieter at the start of the second half, Leicester managed to establish some possession and ask questions of us. When they scored you had the horrible sinking feeling."

On Wilfried Zaha's injury: "I'm certainly concerned but I have no idea. Muscle strains can be long jobs. If we're very lucky it might not be as long as that. I just have to wait and trust the physios. If I know one thing it's that he is a quick healer, he doesn't like to be off the field of play. If anyone's going to get over it quickly it would be him, but we have to see firstly how bad it is."

On if Zaha's injury impacted his side: "It is a good point. It's not one I've considered. There might definitely be an element of that. In the first half he looked like he was almost going to win the game off his own back. He was almost unplayable at moments. That does have a bit of a psychological influence on everybody. Amazingly enough, one of the substitutes who took his place produced the pass for the goal and one of the late substitutes scores it."