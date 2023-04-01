Rangers 2-0 Dundee United: Analysis

Martin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

The Tannadice men will be relieved to get this one out of the way and focus on more winnable fixtures in their survival battle.

While United made a promising start, they too often gave the ball straight back to Rangers and Steven Fletcher couldn't make it stick up front.

Once the goals went in, it became a damage limitation job and United gamely kept the score down.

The positivity Jim Goodwin has instilled in his early reign won't be chipped away by this defeat and it's now eight games left to try to preserve their Premiership status.