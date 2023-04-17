The Telegraph's Luke Edwards believes Bournemouth's dramatic late win over Tottenham, external on Saturday gives them a real chance of avoiding relegation, after he previously wrote off their survival chances.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast Edwards said: "Brilliant for Bournemouth. I've been guilty of writing them off. I didn't see them having a hope in hell of staying up if I'm perfectly honest.

"I didn't think they were good enough. I thought they were one of those clubs who subconsciously would have probably taken the TV money and another three years of parachute payments and been one of those yo-yo clubs. Gary O'Neil's not an established manager by any stretch of the imagination.

"They then had that slip didn't they where they couldn't get a win when he just got the job permanently so I think they've recovered tremendously and that is a huge, huge victory for them.

"Bournemouth are snapping and fighting and building on these victories that we didn't see them doing. There's still a long way to go and they're still deep in trouble - it's so, so tight at the bottom - we still don't know who's going to go down but this result against Tottenham gives them a real fighting chance."

Did you know? Dango Ouattara’s winner (94:11) was the latest winning goal Bournemouth have ever scored in the Premier League. The strike gave them back-to-back Premier League wins in a single season for the first time since January/February 2020.

