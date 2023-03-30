On team news, Gracia says the international break caused "some big problems for us" and that "we lost important players for the next games".

He confirmed that Max Wober (hamstring) and Wilfried Gnonto (ankle) need time and are both out of the Arsenal game: "I don't know if it will be one week more or two weeks more." He added that captain Liam Cooper "is ready" to replace Wober after appearing in Scotland's victory against Spain.

On the injuries, he explained: "I have to be worried because they are important players for us and we don't have a very big squad. I have to look for solutions. To be honest I am positive, I am optimistic and the most important thing is that I believe in all the players in my squad."

On Tyler Adams' hamstring surgery, he said: "We will see his evolution. We'll see if he can play any games this season, day by day."

He said he's only been able to train with seven or eight first-team players over the break because of international call-ups.

When asked about what he has improved since arriving, he said: "I've tried to bring my ideas, to help the players do their best, not only individually but collectively. We are doing well, not only because we have good results, I think the different performances we've had are meaning we are competing in every game."

On facing Arsenal, he said: "For sure we know we are playing against the team on the top. It will be very demanding. But, to get a result, the first step is to believe that you can. The team believe."