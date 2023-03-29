Robson is named Premiership manager of the month

The good news just keeps on coming for Barry Robson.

On the day he was confirmed as Aberdeen boss until at least the end of the season, he has now been named Scottish Premiership manager of the month for March.

Robson's Dons won both their March fixtures, beating Dundee United 3-1 away then third-place Hearts 3-0 at Pittodrie.

That makes it three straight wins, and four victories from six, since Robson took the reins.

He said: “I am very pleased to receive this award on behalf of everyone at the club.

“The award acknowledges the collective hard work of the players who have been fantastic in recent weeks, performing at a high level and producing some good results.

“It is also testament to the wider backroom staff who work tirelessly to get these performances and positive results."