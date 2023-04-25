A﻿donis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

Leeds United couldn't be a more divided club.

Owner Andrea Radrizzani has voiced his wish to sell, and it is rumoured he has his sights set on buying Inter Milan., external Prospective incoming owner 49ers Enterprises – an unknown quantity to Whites fans – is watching its investment sliding down a slippery slope.

The management team of Radrizzani, CEO Angus Kinnear and director of football Victor Orta have gone radio silent, while the fans chants of "sack the board" grow louder and more vociferous with each game.

Javi Gracia looks like he hasn't slept in weeks. His tinkering at the start of his time at Leeds has settled on a very defensive style, and has stopped working. The fans demand attacking football and only results could assuage that need.

And finally, for the first time in years, the players are seemingly divided. Verbal spats on the pitch, rumours of fights off it. Not being good enough is one thing. Looking like they aren't trying is another.

Leeds need to press the big reset button in the summer. New ownership and a new management team is needed, but only wins can unite the Whites now.