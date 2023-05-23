Matt O’Riley believes Celtic need to be “ruthless” to get back to winning ways when they travel to face Hibernian on Wednesday.

Champions Celtic have lost away to Rangers and drawn at home to St Mirren in their past two games.

“Some of it comes down to a mindset thing, just being really ruthless every game, I know it’s natural to drop off slightly because we’ve already won the league but the team we are, we don’t want to do that,” said midfielder O’Riley, 22.

“We want to set a high standard every single game so we’ll try and do that again.

“When you play for a club like this the demand is so high, so it’s not easy to take your foot off the gas.”

O'Riley has been with Celtic since January 2022 and believes he has benefitted from playing in wide and central midfield roles this season.

“Playing a different position for a chunk of the season has helped me a lot in terms of the defensive side of my game," he explained.

"I’ve probably become a lot more aggressive and a bit more defensively aware in certain situations, which will help me going forward."