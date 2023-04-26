Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

With a top-six spot finally secured the objective for Hibs in the upcoming five games should be fairly simple.

Third spot may be beyond Lee Johnson's team with a nine-point gap between themselves and Aberdeen.

But with fourth - and likely also fifth - offering the opportunity to play in Europe next season then this should be the goal.

And the way the fixtures have panned out on the first day of the split could hardly have been better. A home game against St Mirren is probably the best fixture you could have asked for.

A Hibs victory would open a three-point gap on the Paisley side and also potentially take Johnson's side closer to both Hearts and Aberdeen.

The fact that Jimmy Jeggo successfully contested the red card issued against St Johnstone will also come as a major boost as the Aussie has played a pivotal role in recent weeks.

What all Hibs fans will want to see at the end of what has been a traumatic at times campaign is to end on a high and hopefully look forward to European adventures ahead.